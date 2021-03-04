Life discovered deep beneath an Antarctic ice sheet 'shouldn't be there'
Researchers hoping to collect mud samples deep beneath an Antarctic ice sheet were amazed to find small creatures living in the dark, freezing water.
Experts from the British Antarctic Survey say the discovery of filter-feeding animals clinging to a rock was unexpected, because of the lack of food and sunlight.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
