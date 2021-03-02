Priceless 'Little Foot' fossil studied with X-rays

"Little Foot" is a 3.6-million-year-old human ancestor discovered in a South African cave. Its fossil remains are the most complete collection of bones ever found from a single individual in the group of animals known as Australopithecines. Recently, the skull was brought to the UK's Diamond X-ray Light Source. Diamond can see tiny structures inside objects, such as the impressions left on the inside of the brain case by blood vessels.

Video courtesy of Diamond Light Source

