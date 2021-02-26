Nasa: ‘Why we hid a message in the Perseverance parachute’
After a journey of about seven months Nasa’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars last Thursday.
Designed to look for signs of past microbial life, the rover has been sending back stunning images of the Red planet.
But those who watched the rover’s descent onto the Martian surface may have spotted a coded message on the parachute.
BBC World News spoke to Nasa systems engineer Ian Clark, who designed the message, to find out more.
