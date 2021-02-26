K-pop superstars Blackpink have emerged as the latest force in the global fight against climate change.

The all-female group, who have billions of fans around the world, have decided to speak out just months before a major conference on climate change will be held in Britain.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to thank them for supporting the UN Climate Summit known as COP26.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.