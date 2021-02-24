Elephants pose for thermal pictures at Whipsnade Zoo
Elephants at Whipsnade Zoo have been photographed by a thermal camera as part of a project hoping to help the conservation of elephants in the wild.
Thirty thousand pictures were taken over two years as part of Zoological Society of London's research to develop technology to address human-wildlife conflict.
Human-Elephant Alert Technologies (HEAT) uses thermal cameras to spot elephants using their heat signature.
- Published
- 13 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment