The bloom of a rare Amazonian moonflower, believed to be a "UK first", has been captured in time-lapse footage.

The Selenicereus wittii, a cactus within the collection at Cambridge University Botanic Garden, has drawn attention from around the world as it only blossoms for 12 hours.

