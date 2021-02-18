Red Plan-et: How the Nasa rover will land on Mars
On 18 February 2021, Nasa's Perseverance rover will attempt to land on Mars.
Katie Stack Morgan, the mission's deputy project scientist, explains how the spacecraft will navigate hazards in Jezero Crater, an area considered "too dangerous" for previous rovers.
