Ancient conch horn blown again after 17,000 years
Archaeologists have managed to get near-perfect sounds out of a musical instrument that's more than 17,000 years old.
It's a conch shell that was found in a hunter-gatherer cave in southern France.
The artefact is the oldest known wind instrument of its type. To date, only bone flutes can claim a deeper heritage.
The discovery is reported in the journal Science Advances.
