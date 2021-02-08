Lockheed Martin UK has selected California start-up ABL Space Systems as its rocket partner for satellite missions from the Shetland Space Centre. Launches could occur as early as next year. ABL's RS1 vehicle will fly from a pad on the Lamba Ness Peninsula on the island of Unst. Company CEO Harry O'Hanley and CFO Dan Piemont have been speaking to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

