The UK division of aerospace giant Lockheed Martin says it will use a rocket provided by ABL Space Systems to launch satellites from the Shetland Space Centre on the island of Unst. ABL is a start-up based in California and expects to fly its RS1 vehicle for the first time in the coming months. Once flight-proven, Lockheed Martin will then bring the rocket to Shetland to launch small satellites. This promotional video from Lockheed envisions what an ABL launch would look like.

Video courtesy of Lockheed Martin