World's biggest telescope project in 'Go!'

One of the grand scientific projects of the 21st Century is 'Go!'. The first council meeting of the Square Kilometre Array Observatory has actioned plans that will lead to the biggest telescope on Earth being assembled over the coming decade.

The array's resolution and sensitivity, allied to prodigious computing support, will enable astronomers to address some of the most fundamental questions in astrophysics today. This promotional video explains the observatory's goals.

Video courtesy of the SKAO