Planet company celebrates record satellite launch
Of the 143 satellites sent to orbit on a record-breaking SpaceX rocket on Sunday were 48 spacecraft from the Planet company of San Francisco, California. These SuperDoves, as they are known, are the size of a shoebox and will take pictures of the Earth's surface. Will Marshall is CEO and co-founder of Planet.
Published
14 minutes ago
