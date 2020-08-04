The four main engines of Nasa's new "megarocket" have been fired in unison for the first time - although the test was cut short after only a minute.

The Space Launch System (SLS) is part of the agency's Artemis programme, which aims to put Americans back on the lunar surface in a few years.

The engine "hotfire" is the last in a series of tests to help Nasa certify the rocket for its maiden flight, scheduled to take place later this year.