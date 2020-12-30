The community trying to conserve Kenya's wildlife

In Kenya, communities are starting to rethink wildlife conservation. Traditional methods often meant moving indigenous people from their land to make way for protected areas and wildlife. Nashulai, on the edge of Kenya’s world famous Maasai Mara Reserve, wants to change that.

It’s a conservancy where humans and animals live side by side reviving ancient practices. Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga and video journalist Michael Onyiego went to visit.

