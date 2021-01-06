Exercising outside this winter could help boost our mood and reduce anxiety during the pandemic, a sports expert has said.

Ruth Lowry, an exercise psychologist at the University of Essex, researched the effects of staying active during the colder months. She said being in natural light boosted vitamin D which was "very important for things like our immune system [and] for our bone health".

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of exercise a week for 19 to 64 year olds.

