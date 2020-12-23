RAF plane returns to inspect crumbling giant iceberg

A Royal Air Force A400M has gone back to assess the colossal A68a iceberg which is drifting near the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia in the South Atlantic.

Last week, the berg saw a large chunk break off. This was subsequently named A68d. This new block was a major focus of the sortie. The main berg is about 2,600 sq km - about the size of the English county of Durham. A68d is "only" about 145 sq km.

Credit: MoD Crown Copyright. British Forces South Atlantic Island Photographer, Corporal Philip Dye

