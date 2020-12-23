The evolving shape of mighty iceberg A68a

A68 was for a time the biggest iceberg in the world but gradually it has lost much of its bulk. As it's moved from Antarctica into the South Atlantic over three-a-and-a-half years, parts have broken off, and it is also melting, of course. This movie depicts the changing depth of the berg's keel - that part of the frozen object hidden below the waterline. There are places where A68a - the name for the largest remnant - is still pretty thick. The movie is made from satellite data processed and analysed by the Nerc Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling (CPOM) at the University of Leeds, UK.

