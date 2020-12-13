BBC News

Hurricane season 2020: Is global warming making hurricanes stronger?

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was one of the most active on record, according to the US National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

There were a record-breaking 30 named storms, 12 of which made landfall in the continental United States.

It was the fifth consecutive year of above-normal Atlantic hurricane activity. But is this a result of global warming?

BBC World Service's Climate Question podcast spoke to Renato Redentor Constantino, director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.

Video produced by Trystan Young.

