RAF plane flies low over world's biggest iceberg

The RAF has now released footage from its low-level reconnaissance flight over the giant A68a. An A400m transporter was recently sent on reconnaissance missions to assess the state of the 4,200-sq-km behemoth. As the previously published stills have shown, A68a is crumbling; but the video also underscores the berg's great size.

The imagery was captured by Cpl Phil Dye, an RAF photographer

Credit: UK MoD Crown Copyright