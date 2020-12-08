RAF plane flies low over world's biggest iceberg
The RAF has now released footage from its low-level reconnaissance flight over the giant A68a. An A400m transporter was recently sent on reconnaissance missions to assess the state of the 4,200-sq-km behemoth. As the previously published stills have shown, A68a is crumbling; but the video also underscores the berg's great size.
The imagery was captured by Cpl Phil Dye, an RAF photographer
Credit: UK MoD Crown Copyright
