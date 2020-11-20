Satellite will track the steady rise of the oceans
Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich will become the primary means of measuring the shape of the world's oceans.
Its data will track not only sea-level rise but reveal how the great mass of waters are moving around the globe.
It's equipped with a radar altimeter. This instrument sends down a microwave pulse to the surface and then counts the time it takes to receive the return signal, converting this into an elevation.
- Published
- 25 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment