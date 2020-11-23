Can a latex glove reduce environmental damage?

Scientists, doctors and businesses use three million tonnes of protective latex gloves every year - and Covid means that number is increasing all the time.

Most are synthetic and end up in landfill, where they take 100 years to degrade.

Science correspondent Richard Westcott met scientists at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire who have developed a new type of latex.

