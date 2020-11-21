BBC News

Students create device to capture car tyre microplastic debris

We hear a lot about pollution from single-use plastics like bottles and packaging, but tyre wear from vehicles is another big environmental issue.

A study by the UK's Air Quality Expert Group, which advises the government, recently warned about a lack of legislation to limit or reduce tyre microplastics.

Now a group of graduate design students may have come up with a solution, and their idea has just won a runners-up prize at the International James Dyson Awards.

Find out who else won awards this year. Home-testing kit for breast cancer wins Dyson prize

Video edited by Trystan Young and Daniel South.

Listen to more stories on Newshour.

Published
26 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Science & Environment