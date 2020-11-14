How critical is the weather for the SpaceX launch?
Nasa and SpaceX were due to send four astronauts to the International Space Station late on Saturday - but then the weather changed their plans.
Crew-1 is currently scheduled to blast off on Sunday but their most recent launch, in May 2020, was delayed several days by bad weather.
With lives at stake in a multi-million pound lift off, just how important is the weather is to getting space travel right?
- Published
- 16 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment