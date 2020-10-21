Canadian company GHGSat has built an interactive tool to show how methane (CH4) varies in the atmosphere across the world.

The Pulse map incorporates data from its own spacecraft and the EU's Sentinel-5P Tropomi mission.

This movie illustrates the changes that occur at high latitudes in the northern summer. Permafrost melting in Northern Canada releases trapped methane, while summer meltwaters transport gas from sediments under Greenland's thick ice sheet to its margins.

Read more: Satellites picture methane across the globe