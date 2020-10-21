Canadian company GHGSat has built an interactive tool to show how methane (CH4) varies in the atmosphere across the world. The Pulse map incorporates data from its own spacecraft and the EU's Sentinel-5P Tropomi mission.

This movie illustrates the variations in the concentration of CH4 from June to October. Just like carbon dioxide (CO2), methane is increasing in the atmosphere.

This is concerning because the global warming potential of CH4 is 30 times that of carbon dioxide over a 100-year time period.

Read more: Satellites picture methane across the globe