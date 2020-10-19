Nasa's Osiris-Rex asteroid probe: Picking a parking space from 200 million miles
Nasa's Osiris-Rex probe will attempt to pick up a sample of Asteroid Bennu on Tuesday. It will be a tight squeeze for the spacecraft. The targeted sampling zone is a mere 8m across. That's a little less than the width of a singles tennis court, or just a few parking space across. Scientists will follow the automated probe's efforts by radio link from a distance of 300 million km, or 200 million miles.
