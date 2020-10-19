BBC News

Climate change: Arctic Circle teens call for help to save their homes

Teenagers living in remote Arctic communities say they’re worried about the effects of climate change. Scientists warn that melting ice and warming temperatures show rapid climate change is taking place.

Rarely heard young people from multiple countries within the Arctic Circle say their way of life is at risk and governments must act.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

Published
41 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Science & Environment