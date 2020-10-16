Some of the UK’s most prominent young environmental campaigners are making an urgent plea for global leaders to take action against climate change - amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of 18 to 24-years-old surveyed in the UK are worried that the challenges of climate change have been neglected because of the outbreak.

In the first virtual Youth Against Carbon Conference, campaigners Mikaela Loach, Mya-Rose aka "Birdgirl" and Zaqiya Cajee, warned audiences that global warming could also disproportionately affect minority groups around the world.

Reporter: Olivia Le Poidevin

Camera: Matthew Sydney