Hollywood actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, have said we can all do something about climate change.

The couple were speaking to Liz Bonnin for BBC Radio 5 Live's new podcast 'What Planet Are We On?'

Sabrina said: “We’ve just got married, I want to have children one day and bring them into a world which I don’t think will be destroyed in the coming years."

Idris said he believed individuals really can make a difference.

“There is definitely something that we can all do. You are doing it now listening to this. There is hope," he said.

