BBC News

Duchess of Cambridge celebrates wildlife photos

The 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award has been won by Sergey Gorshkov, who took a picture of a female Amur tiger rubbing against a tree. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge announced the winning image during an online event streamed from London's Natural History Museum. Victoria Gill reports.

Read more: Hidden camera's hugging tiger wins top photo award

Published
5 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Science & Environment