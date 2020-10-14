Duchess of Cambridge celebrates wildlife photos
The 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award has been won by Sergey Gorshkov, who took a picture of a female Amur tiger rubbing against a tree. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge announced the winning image during an online event streamed from London's Natural History Museum. Victoria Gill reports.
Read more: Hidden camera's hugging tiger wins top photo award
- Published
- 5 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment