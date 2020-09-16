Environment activists: 'I got death and rape threats’
Last year, 212 environmental activists around the world were killed. It’s the worst year on record since the charity Global Witness started tracking deaths in 2012.
Women and ingenious activists are particularly under threat.
BBC Minute’s Olivia Le Poidevin speaks to environmental activists from the Philippines and Colombia who say they have received death and rape threats.
Reporter: Olivia Le Poidevin
Producer: Hannah Simpson
