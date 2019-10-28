In 2019, over 500 scientists found that biodiversity was being lost at rates not seen before in human history.

But the evidence suggests that, if the right choices are made at this critical moment, nature can bounce back.

When David Attenborough visited the mountain gorillas of Rwanda 40 years ago, they were on the brink of extinction.

Now, decades of effort later, they number over 1,000 and include the descendants of those David met.

