'It's very important that the government listens'

Leia and Ibrahim are two of the 108 members of the public who worked on a climate change report for MPs.

Among other ideas, their citizens' assembly suggested a frequent flyer tax, banning cars from city centres and to use the coronavirus pandemic to cut emissions.

But, following their weeks of discussions, how do Leia and Ibrahim feel about the finished report?

