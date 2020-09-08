Scientists map Thwaites Glacier's vulnerabilities

Scientists may just have identified Thwaites Glacier's Achilles heel.

This Antarctic colossus is melting at a rapid rate, dumping billions of tonnes of ice in the ocean every year and pushing up global sea-levels.

Now, a UK-US team has surveyed the deep seafloor channels in front of the glacier that almost certainly provide the access for warm water to infiltrate and attack Thwaites' underside.

Dr Kelly Hogan from the British Antarctic Survey explains the significance of the research.

