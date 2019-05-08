BBC News

Coronavirus: Will fewer flights impact climate change?

A mass grounding of flights during the peak of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic saw CO2 emissions from aviation reduce by up to 60%, according to the Global Carbon Project. Marianne Lund, a senior researcher at the Center for International Climate Research in Norway, explains why longer-term reductions are needed to see any impact on climate change.

