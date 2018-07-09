Europe's small Vega rocket returns to flight

Europe's Vega rocket is back in business.

An enforced hiatus following the loss of a vehicle in July 2019 ended late on Wednesday with the successful deployment of 53 new satellites.

The payloads were dropped off high above the Earth using a new dispenser system that will now become a regular feature on future missions.

The aim is for Vega to service a big chunk of the vibrant market now emerging for small satellites.

