Europe's small Vega rocket returns to flight
Europe's Vega rocket is back in business.
An enforced hiatus following the loss of a vehicle in July 2019 ended late on Wednesday with the successful deployment of 53 new satellites.
The payloads were dropped off high above the Earth using a new dispenser system that will now become a regular feature on future missions.
The aim is for Vega to service a big chunk of the vibrant market now emerging for small satellites.
Read more: Europe's small Vega rocket returns to action
- Published
- 41 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment