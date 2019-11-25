People in developed countries need to lead the way and cut their consumption of the planet’s resources, the naturalist and environmental campaigner, Chris Packham has said.

“You and I survive on the resource poverty of millions of other people in the world,” Packham told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, explaining that this is the only reason the UK is able to consume two extra planet’s worth of resources and the US is able to consume four extra planet’s worth.

“At this point in time we have the capacity to cut our consumption and develop means of living a fulfilling life without consuming as much,” Packham said.

