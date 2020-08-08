Cambodia's 'Rubbish School'

Video

Usually, Kimleng Sang is a photography guide in Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

But because of the global pandemic, there are no tourists and so he decided to use his free time to teach local children English. As a payment, he asks them to collect plastic rubbish, so they not only learn English but also a lesson about pollution.

