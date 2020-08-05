Video

The director of the Wellcome Trust, Sir Jeremy Farrar, has said he believes a vaccine against coronavirus will be available in 2020 and 2021.

Speaking to Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur he said there had been huge progress in vaccinology over the last 10 years.

"In the last seven months since I have been involved, the progress is absolutely staggering and there are now first generation vaccines, there’s probably five or six of them from the US, from Europe, from China, from Russia that are becoming available," Sir Jeremy said.

He also warned that the first generation vaccines would not solve everything and diagnostics, treatment and behavioural changes were also important.

