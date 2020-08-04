Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James Lovelock: Gaia theory creator on coronavirus and turning 101
James Lovelock, one of Britain’s greatest scientists, is famous for developing the Gaia hypothesis, which sees the Earth as a self-regulating system.
In his long and influential career, he also revealed the chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer.
He’s just celebrated his 101st birthday and the BBC's chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt visited him at his home in Dorset.
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-53644147/james-lovelock-gaia-theory-creator-on-coronavirus-and-turning-101Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window