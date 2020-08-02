'Thank you for flying SpaceX'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nasa SpaceX crew return: Dragon capsule lands safely

The first crewed SpaceX mission to the International Space Station has splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico.

Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken returned to Earth in the Dragon Capsule and made the first water landing for US astronauts in 45 years.

Read more: Nasa SpaceX crew return: Dragon capsule splashes down

  • 02 Aug 2020
Go to next video: SpaceX crew leave International Space Station