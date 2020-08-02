SpaceX crew leave International Space Station

Media player
SpaceX: Crew departs International Space Station for Earth
Two Nasa astronauts have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station in their Dragon Endeavour capsule.
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken made history in May when they became the first astronauts to be carried into orbit by a private company.
Nasa contracted SpaceX to taxi its astronauts to the space station after Nasa retired its shuttles in 2011.
02 Aug 2020
