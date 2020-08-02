'Finding Oval' in Miami's shipping canal

Video

Marine biologist and artist Colin Foord set up a webcam in the industrial port of Miami, in the city's busiest shipping canal.

Since February the Coral City Camera has documented more than 100 fish species. Foord calls it an "underwater campfire that we can all sit around". It became a sensation during lockdown, thanks in part to its undisputed star, a tailless doctorfish called Oval.

