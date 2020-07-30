First Red List of British Mammals explained
Video

Red List of British Mammals explained

A quarter of native mammals now at risk of extinction in the UK.

This is according to the first Red List of Britain's Mammals – a comprehensive review of the status of species, including wildcats, red squirrels and hedgehogs.

The report's authors are calling for urgent action to prevent their loss, as science correspondent Victoria Gill reports.

