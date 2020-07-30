Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red List of British Mammals explained
A quarter of native mammals now at risk of extinction in the UK.
This is according to the first Red List of Britain's Mammals – a comprehensive review of the status of species, including wildcats, red squirrels and hedgehogs.
The report's authors are calling for urgent action to prevent their loss, as science correspondent Victoria Gill reports.
-
30 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window