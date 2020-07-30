Nasa's Perseverance rover heads for Mars

Nasa's Perseverance heads for Mars
Nasa's Perseverance rover has launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, marking the start of a seven-month journey to the Red Planet.

Once there, it will land in Jezero Crater, which used to be a lake billions of years ago.

Its mission is to hunt for evidence of ancient life on the surface of Mars.

