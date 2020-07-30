Video

The Ingenuity helicopter is set to be the first aircraft to fly on another planet.

Weighing in at 1.8kg (4lb) it will ride to Mars attached to the belly of Nasa's Perseverance Rover and is due to arrive in February 2021.

BBC science correspondent Laura Foster explains what it could mean for the future of space exploration.

