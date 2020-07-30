Mars spacecraft
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

LIVE: Nasa launch of Mars robot Perseverance

Nasa's Perseverance rover will hunt for evidence of ancient life on the surface of Mars.

It's launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station marks the beginning of a seven month journey to the Red Planet.

Once there, it will land in Jezero Crater, which used to be a lake billions of years ago.

  • 30 Jul 2020