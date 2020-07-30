The first aircraft to fly on another planet

Media player
Nasa Mars 2020: First aircraft to fly on another planet
Ingenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter that will ride to Mars attached to the belly of Nasa's Perseverance.
Nasa wants to be first to demonstrate powered flight in Mars' thin atmosphere, but the Red Planet's gravity makes it tricky.
Laura Foster explains.
30 Jul 2020
