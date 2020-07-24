Human vibrations reduced during Covid lockdowns

Video

The rumble generated by humanity took a big dive during the Covid lockdowns.

Everything we do - from driving our cars to operating our factories - produces ground motions that can be detected by seismometers.

An international team of researchers says this noise fell by up to half when coronavirus restrictions were enforced.

This illustration charts the wave of quieting, which started in China in January and then spread around the world.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdowns reduced human 'rumble'