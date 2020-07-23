Blast-off for China's mission to Mars
Mars: Blast-off for China's first rover mission

China has launched its first mission aimed at landing a rover on Mars.

A rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 robot took off from Wenchang spaceport on Hainan Island.

